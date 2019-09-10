SomaLogic hires entrepreneur for new executive role

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc., a Boulder-based protein-based bioscience diagnostics firm, has hired Patrick Terry to serve as the company’s first chief commercial officer.

Patrick, founder of several firms including Genomic Health Inc. (Nasdaq: GHDX), has served on the boards of MeMed Diagnostics Inc., Inivata Inc., GMPO Inc. and PXE International Inc.

“Patrick’s experience in all aspects of life sciences and health care is unmatched, but the trait that most caught our attention is his ability to pull different strands together to successfully bring critical new health management tools and information to patients and providers,” SomaLogic CEO Roy Smythe said. “His understanding of how to match SomaLogic’s unique technology to actual medical need in a way that maximizes the value to both gives us a significant competitive advantage.”

Terry’s at Somalogic will be to lead commercialization efforts of the firm’s portfolio of health information products,

SomaLogic has developed the “SomaScan,” a test that can analyze 5,000 proteins in a blood sample and use them to determine what medical issues a patient might have and why they’re having symptoms.

“What motivates me most is my learned empathy with human suffering and the need to carefully bring technology to bear on its alleviation or even prevention,” Terry said in a statement. “SomaLogic’s mission completely aligns with my own beliefs and direction.”