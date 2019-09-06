VFLA founders selected for Fort Collins Urban Design Awards Hall of Fame

FORT COLLINS — Frank Vaught, Joe Frye and Justin Larson of Vaught Frye Larson Aronson Architects Inc. will soon be inducted into the Fort Collins Urban Design Awards Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognizes people and businesses for “their continuing and significant contribution to enhancing the urban design of the community,” according to the city.

The Fort Collins Urban Design Awards will be held Oct. 3 at at City Hall, 300 Laporte Ave.

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductees, the awards will honor the following projects:

Architecture

Ginger and Baker

The Elizabeth Hotel

Union Bar and Soda Fountain

Public Spaces

The Exchange

Union Bar and Soda Fountain

Utilities Administration Building

Old Firehouse & West Mountain Alley Enhancements

Twin Silo Park

Poudre Mulberry Bridge

Urban Design Plan

West Central Area Plan

Urban Fragments

Ringfall

Utilities Administration Building

Sustainable Design