VFLA founders selected for Fort Collins Urban Design Awards Hall of Fame

By Lucas High — 

FORT COLLINS — Frank Vaught, Joe Frye and Justin Larson of Vaught Frye Larson Aronson Architects Inc. will soon be inducted into the Fort Collins Urban Design Awards Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognizes people and businesses for “their continuing and significant contribution to enhancing the urban design of the community,” according to the city.

The Fort Collins Urban Design Awards will be held Oct. 3 at at City Hall, 300 Laporte Ave. 

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductees, the awards will honor the following projects:

Architecture

  • Ginger and Baker
  • The Elizabeth Hotel
  • Union Bar and Soda Fountain 

Public Spaces

  • The Exchange
  • Union Bar and Soda Fountain
  • Utilities Administration Building
  • Old Firehouse & West Mountain Alley Enhancements
  • Twin Silo Park
  • Poudre Mulberry Bridge

Urban Design Plan

  • West Central Area Plan

Urban Fragments

  • Ringfall
  • Utilities Administration Building

Sustainable Design

  • Pavilion at West Laurel Village
  • Utilities Administration Building

