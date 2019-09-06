Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

The Human Bean to open at St. Michael’s

By Dan Mika — 

GREELEY — The Human Bean will open its 10th location in Colorado Tuesday with a stand in Greeley’s St. Michael’s Square.

The Northern Colorado-based coffee chain said in a press release it will open the stand at 6505 W. 29th St. on Sept. 10 and donate all sales at the stand to Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy, a Greeley nonprofit that focuses on eliminating child abuse.

It will be the coffee company’s third Greeley location, along with its current spots at 3665 and 2610 W. 10th St.

The Human Bean operates locations in Fort Collins, LaSalle, Windsor, Loveland, Greeley and Evans, and also runs a coffee truck

