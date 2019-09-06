New Century Software acquired by NJ firm

FORT COLLINS — Mistras Group (NYSE: MG), an asset protection solutions for the energy industry, has entered into an agreement to buy Fort Collins-based New Century Software Inc.
Terms of the deal for New Century, which provides software solutions to oil and gas firms, were not disclosed.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
“We’re excited to add the New Century team and their unique and advanced solutions to our pipeline integrity portfolio, which we’ve identified as one of the pillars of our growth strategy,” Mistras CEO Dennis Bertolotti said in a prepared statement. “With this acquisition, we’re streamlining our customers’ paths towards safe operations and regulatory compliance, by providing integrated services, inspection equipment, and software from beginning to end of the midstream value chain.”
FORT COLLINS — Mistras Group (NYSE: MG), an asset protection solutions for the energy industry, has entered into an agreement to buy Fort Collins-based New Century Software Inc.
Terms of the deal for New Century, which provides software solutions to oil and gas firms, were not disclosed.
Sponsored Content
The Financial Benefits of Solar For Your Business or Commercial Property
Investments in on-site solar energy can increase cash flow, NOI and property value – all with $0 out of pocket and over 50 percent in tax benefits. And, corporate tax structures allow 100 percent depreciation in the first year. Here are a few key considerations when evaluating solar.
“We’re excited to add the New Century team and their unique and advanced solutions to our pipeline integrity portfolio, which we’ve identified as one of the pillars of our growth strategy,” Mistras CEO Dennis Bertolotti said in a prepared statement. “With this acquisition, we’re streamlining our customers’ paths towards safe operations and regulatory compliance, by providing integrated services, inspection equipment, and software from beginning to end of the midstream value chain.”
…