New Century Software acquired by NJ firm

FORT COLLINS — Mistras Group (NYSE: MG), an asset protection solutions for the energy industry, has entered into an agreement to buy Fort Collins-based New Century Software Inc.

Terms of the deal for New Century, which provides software solutions to oil and gas firms, were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to add the New Century team and their unique and advanced solutions to our pipeline integrity portfolio, which we’ve identified as one of the pillars of our growth strategy,” Mistras CEO Dennis Bertolotti said in a prepared statement. “With this acquisition, we’re streamlining our customers’ paths towards safe operations and regulatory compliance, by providing integrated services, inspection equipment, and software from beginning to end of the midstream value chain.”