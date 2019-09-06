Loveland leaders move McWhinney’s Kinston development forward

LOVELAND — Loveland City Council approved a plan Thursday to create 10 metro districts that will make up McWhinney’s new Kinston development at Centerra, according to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report.
The 630-acre development, which is slated to include 2,800 home sites, is expected to be built out over two or three decades, the report said.
