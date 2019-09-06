DMC Global boosts dividend 

BROOMFIELD — A month after DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) posted a record $110 million in quarterly sales, the company announced it has increased its annual cash dividend to $0.50 per share from $0.08 per share.

DMC Global reduced its dividend in 2015 following the downturn in the oil and gas industry, according to a company news release.

“Our dividend increase is made possible by strong financial performance, a solid balance sheet, and confidence in the long-term strength of our markets and growth opportunities,” DMC Global CEO Kevin Longe said. “DMC’s purpose is to create superior value for its customers, employees, and shareholders. We believe our shareholders benefit most when we pursue growth objectives and share price appreciation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and the discipline of returning capital through dividends.