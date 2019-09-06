Colorado AG opens public comment period for Banner’s NCMC purchase

GREELEY — The Colorado Attorney General’s Office has begun collecting public comments on Banner Health’s proposed $328.4 million acquisition of North Colorado Medical Center as the deal nears its expected closing date.

The office is required by law to review the deal to make sure that it would not affect the hospital’s charitable giving, reduce the availability of health-care services in the region or move assets out of the state.

Sponsored Content

The Financial Benefits of Solar For Your Business or Commercial Property

Investments in on-site solar energy can increase cash flow, NOI and property value – all with $0 out of pocket and over 50 percent in tax benefits. And, corporate tax structures allow 100 percent depreciation in the first year. Here are a few key considerations when evaluating solar. Read More

The Weld County Commissioners, Banner and NCMC Inc., the hospital’s holding company, announced Banner’s buyout offer in August. The Arizona-based health-care network currently operates the hospital through an agreement with NCMC.

Weld County would take $59.4 million in proceeds and endow its Bright Futures scholarship program, while NCMC would take $59.5 million and shift its focus toward promoting health initiatives in the county.

At the time, officials from all three groups expressed confidence that the deal would be approved by the state office.

The deal’s closing date is set for Sept. 30.

Concerned parties can submit comments to the office by emailing NCMC.PublicComment@coag.gov by Sept. 27. Weiser will also host a town hall on the topic Sept. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Cornerstone Building at Aims Community College.