Colorado AG joins antitrust investigation of Facebook

NEW YORK — The Colorado Attorney General’s office is joining eight other states in a joint antitrust investigation against Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB)

In a statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the states will examine if the social-media giant skewed advertising prices, endangered user data and stifled competition.

“We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising,” she said.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement that the office will look at the broader effects that major internet companies have on the marketplace.

“At the Attorney General’s Office, we are charged with enforcing antitrust laws and protecting consumers,” he said. “It is important that we look into concerns about the power of internet platform companies and their impact on Coloradans.”

A spokesman for the office declined to comment further on its role in the investigation.

The attorneys general of Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia are the other members of the coalition.

Facebook maintains an office in Denver focusing on IT infrastructure management.

A Facebook spokesman told BizWest that the company faces competition worldwide but that it would work with state attorneys general.

“People have multiple choices for every one of the services we provide,” said Will Castleberry, vice president, state and local policy, for Facebook, in a statement emailed to BizWest. “We understand that if we stop innovating, people can easily leave our platform. This underscores the competition we face, not only in the US but around the globe. We will work constructively with state attorneys general and we welcome a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which we operate.”