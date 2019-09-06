BizWest, KUNC collaborate on Colorado Edition segments

BizWest and KUNC public radio have begun a collaborative news-gathering effort.

BizWest will be one of multiple Northern Colorado news organizations to contribute to KUNC’s Colorado Edition broadcast each week. Colorado Edition is KUNC’s daily news show, airing at 6:30 p.m., that focuses on Colorado news and events. It’s described by KUNC as “a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.”

“The show will explore the big stories of the day, bringing context and insight to issues that matter. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we’ll explore the lighter side of news, highlighting what makes this state such an incredible place to live,” KUNC said in its description of the show.

Each Wednesday, BizWest editors and reporters will contribute to the Colorado Edition report. KUNC began its broadcasts this week. In addition to BizWest, other KUNC partners are The Colorado Sun digital newspaper based in Denver; Chalkbeat, a national education news newsletter with a Colorado presence; and the Fort Collins Coloradoan daily newspaper.

“When developing the show, we wanted to hear from as many of the best journalists in the region as possible. So naturally one of my first calls was to BizWest,” said Catherine Welch, news director of KUNC. “Its business coverage, especially of the oil and gas industry, makes it the perfect media partner for a show focused primarily on the northern part of the state.”

Chris Wood, editor and publisher of BizWest, said the collaboration with KUNC provides a valuable outlet for the business publication.

“KUNC represents the gold standard for public radio in our region,” Wood said. “We’re thrilled to bring our strong local business coverage and perspective on the economy to KUNC’s listeners and look forward to even more collaboration in the months ahead.”

Colorado Edition airs on KUNC Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and will be available as a podcast each afternoon.

KUNC can be streamed from the website, played on smart speakers such as Alexa, heard on smart phones using the KUNC app, or listened to on traditional radios in the following FM locations: