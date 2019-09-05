Former judge joins Burnham Law

BOULDER — Former District Court Judge Ryan Kamada has joined the Burnham Law Firm PC, which has offices in Boulder, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and the Denver metro area.

Kamada served on the bench in the 19th Judicial District. During his appointment to the district court, Kamada handled a domestic-relations and dependency-neglect docket. Prior to joining the bench, Kamada was in private practice for 10 years. His practice included a variety of areas of litigation, including dependency and neglect, family law, civil litigation, and criminal defense. Kamada is a graduate of Valley High School in Gilcrest, the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Denver Sturm School of Law.

Sponsored Content

The Financial Benefits of Solar For Your Business or Commercial Property

Investments in on-site solar energy can increase cash flow, NOI and property value – all with $0 out of pocket and over 50 percent in tax benefits. And, corporate tax structures allow 100 percent depreciation in the first year. Here are a few key considerations when evaluating solar. Read More

“I worked with Ryan Kamada prior to his ascension to the bench. His work ethic and commitment to his craft have formed the basis for his lasting and well-earned reputation for excellence,” Burnham Law founding partner Todd Burnham said in a written statement.

Kamada said his judicial experience has given him a different perspective on the law. “As a judge, I was able to observe a lot of practitioners from the bench. The best attorneys consistently stood out for knowing their cases cold, passionately advocating for their clients, and understanding all nuances of Colorado Family Law; this is why I have chosen to join Burnham Law.”

At Burnham Law, Kamada plans to institute a mediation arbitration practice, PC/DM (Parenting Coordinator/Decision Making), and will travel between Burnham Law’s six offices to provide a fresh alternative to existing mediation options. Additionally, he will reenter litigation, personally handling high asset/high conflict cases throughout the state.