SCL Health partners with Strata Oncology 

BROOMFIELD —The Broomfield-based SCL Health Inc. hospital system announced a new partnership with Strata Oncology Inc. to give Colorado and Montana patients access to Strata’s cancer care platform.

Eligible cancer patients will have access to routine tumor molecular profiling, rapid interpretation of test results and the ability to participate in local precision therapy clinical trials,” according to an SCL Health news release.

“As our understanding of cancer becomes more complex, the advent of targeted therapies and immune-based therapies allow us to look at the genes that drive cancer. This has led to a whole new class of medications that enable us to treat cancer in a more precise way with potentially fewer side effects,” SCL Health’s chief medical director of oncology. Dr. Alan Miller said in a prepared statement. “In order to leverage these new treatments, we need to characterize the cancer right down to its genetic roots.”