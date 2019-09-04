The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade received a $125,000 Federal and State Technology Partnership Program grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to support innovation, research and development. The FAST program “works to increase participation for women-owned, rural-based, and socially and economically disadvantaged firms, all areas of focus for Colorado economic development,” according to an SBA news release. The program “provides specialized training, outreach, mentoring, and technical assistance for R&D focused small businesses.”
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade received a $125,000 Federal and State Technology Partnership Program grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to support innovation, research and development. The FAST program “works to increase participation for women-owned, rural-based, and socially and economically disadvantaged firms, all areas of focus for Colorado economic development,” according to an SBA news release. The program “provides specialized training, outreach, mentoring, and technical assistance for R&D focused small businesses.”
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
…