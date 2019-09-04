Home » Industry News » Nonprofits

Nonprofit – Grant – SBA awards innovation and research grant to OEDIT September 2019

By BizWest Staff — 

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade received a $125,000 Federal and State Technology Partnership Program grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to support innovation, research and development. The FAST program “works to increase participation for women-owned, rural-based, and socially and economically disadvantaged firms, all areas of focus for Colorado economic development,” according to an SBA news release. The program “provides specialized training, outreach, mentoring, and technical assistance for R&D focused small businesses.”

