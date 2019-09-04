Home » Industry News » Nonprofits

Nonprofit – Fundraiser – Alternative to Violence hosts fundraiser September 2019

By BizWest Staff — 

Alternatives to Violence will conduct its annual Fore Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Highland Meadows Golf Course in Windsor. Proceeds from the event benefit victims of violence in the region. A post-tournament celebration in the Big Red Barn at Highland Meadows will follow the golf event. Thrivent Financial is the primary sponsor. Those wishing to volunteer or participate should call the ATV office at 970-669-5150. Those who cannot attend the event but wish to contribute can donate at alternativestoviolence.org/Pages/Donate.php.

