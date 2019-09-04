Ball to introduce new aluminum cups at CU football home opener

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) will debut its new line of recyclable aluminum cups Sept. 7 during the University of Colorado football team’s home opener against the University of Nebraska.

The CU Athletic Department, which debuted the first NCAA Division I athletics sustainability program in 2008, will be the first collegiate venue in the nation to introduce the aluminum cups to sports fans, according to a Ball news release.

“Ball and CU have a long history together, and we’re proud to team up with them to pioneer sustainable solutions in our industries,” Ball CEO John Hayes said in a prepared statement. “With CU’s commitment to sustainability, the university is the ideal partner for piloting our new aluminum cup at the collegiate level.