St. Vrain Cidery opens $600,000 funding round

LONGMONT — St. Vrain Cidery LLC kicked off a $600,000 fundraising round, led by a venture capital fund in Greenwood Village.

The Longmont-based cidermaker and taproom has already raised $115,000 in debt and equity from GVC Capital LLC and four other investors, and is taking investments of at least $25,000 from outside investors, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEO Cindy Landi told BizWest the fundraising will provide for future growth of the cidery, but she did not say what specific goals are being targeted because the fundraising round is still open.

“Growth is our sole purpose right now, to grow as a company,” she said.

She said St. Vrain will not move from its downtown Longmont location with proceeds from the round.