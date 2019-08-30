National Association of Realtors recognizes Longmont veterans project

LONGMONT — Mark Solomon, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Inc., was named one of 10 nationwide finalists for the National Association of Realtors’ 2019 Good Neighbor Awards.

Solomon was recognized for his work developing the Veterans Community Project, a tiny home community designed to house homeless military veterans. The project was launched in Kansas City and is being expanded to Longmont.

Of the 10 finalists, five winners will be selected in October and will each receive a $10,000 grant.

“The Good Neighbor finalists inspire and motivate action for the greater good,” Realtor.com acting CEO Tracey Fellows said in a prepared statement. “Realtor.com [which is a sponsor of the 2019 Good Neighbor Awards] is proud to shine a spotlight on these Realtors, who truly bring the value of community home.”