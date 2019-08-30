Fort Collins launches Connexion broadband, releases bundle pricing

FORT COLLINS — The city of Fort Collins’ municipal broadband service is now online as beta testers plug into the network for the first time.
According to a city press release, seven homes are currently testing the network. City workers will notify residents who are currently eligible to sign up with a door hanger starting Aug. 30.
Internet-only plans start at $59.95 per month for a 1 gigabyte upload and download connection. The base bundle at $74.90 includes internet and home phone service.
City officials plan to launch television service and business-level service at a later date.
The internet and TV bundle, priced at $119.90 a month, includes Silver TV, 80 cable channels five streams with the option to add five more, 100 hours of cloud DVR and a video on-demand library with more than 6,000 titles. The internet, TV and phone bundle combining all of those services is set at $144.85 per month.
For comparison, Xfinity’s gigabyte internet service starts at $89.99 for two years before rising to a price subject to change, according to the telecom company’s website. A bundle for television and 1 gigabyte internet starts at $75 per month for two years before rising to a total of $138.95 per month, while a TV, phone and internet bundle starts at $130 per month for two years, then rises to $160 per month.
