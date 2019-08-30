Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Boulder to ban flavored e-cigarette sales

By BizWest Staff 

BOULDER – The Boulder City Council advanced a plan to ban flavored e-cigarette sales within city limits.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the council’s plan also raises the minimum age to buy any tobacco product to 21. The plan, subject to voter approval in November, would put a 40 percent tax on still-legal vape products.

