Water units fetch over $55,000 at auction, doubling in price over three years

LOVELAND — The Front Range’s demand for water was front and center during a ranch auction in Loveland Wednesday, as the average price of a water unit hit $55,867.

The auction for the 546-acre Fred Sekich farm near Mead drew 90 bidders for the 60 tracts of land and 172 units of the Colorado-Big Thompson Project, a water project that diverts precipitation from the Western Slope to the Front Range.The average price of a Big Thompson unit yesterday was $55,867.

The highest price paid for a Big Thompson unit was $65,867, while prices for the six shares of Highland Ditch water on sale averaged $268,667 and topped out at $304,000. In comparison, acreage without water rights averaged $6,531 per tract, with the highest winner offering at $11,886.

Bidders paid a combined $2,607,280 for assets that had both water rights and land. Overall, the auction pulled in $15,545,920.

Real estate firm Hall and Hall managed the auction.

The auction showed how demand for water rights has increased in the past few years as the population increased along the Front Range. Scott Shuman, a partner at Hall and Hall, said a similar auction in 2016 averaged $27,000 for a unit of Big Thompson water, while a single share of Highland water cost between $140,000 to $170,000.

That means a unit of Big Thompson water is 106 percent more expensive today than it was three years ago.

He said the population increase combined with the needs of the local agriculture industry has caused the cost of water to skyrocket.

“We have such an influx of people moving into this area, and along with that, the services that it takes to provide for people, there is just a huge need for water,” he said. “…It’s a supply and demand game, and there’s less and less of it around, so right now water is just a hot commodity.”