Techtonic earns B Corp. certification

BOULDER — Boulder-based software development firm Techtonic Group Inc. is now a certified B Corporation, according to a Friday announcement from the company.
B Corporations are for-profit entities that have committed to upholding standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.
“Techtonic was built around the concept that more inclusiveness and diversity is needed in the world of technology and software development,” Techtonic CEO Heather Terenzio said in a prepared statement. “Our ability to source, educate and employ a highly diverse group of software professionals is unlike anything else in the world, and we couldn’t be more proud and honored to join a global movement like B Corporation.”
