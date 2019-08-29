Boulder council puts Alpine-Balsam development plans under microscope

BOULDER — During a three-hour hearing Wednesday evening, Boulder planning staffers and elected officials picked apart a plan that sets forth redevelopment guidelines for the city’s Alpine-Balsam area.

That redevelopment, which centers around the former Boulder Community Health hospital site purchased by the city in 2015 for $40 million, could eventually include new city and county government offices, retail and commercial spaces, and residential units.

The city has drafted a document called the Alpine-Balsam Area Plan that establishes a framework for redevelopment of a 70-acre parcel roughly bordered by Broadway on the east, Ninth Street on the east, Balsam Avenue on the north and Portland Place on the south. That site includes both publicly and privately owned properties.

“When there’s going to be a significant development, sometimes we see a ripple effect in other properties,” Boulder senior planner Jean Gatza said about the need for an area-wide planning effort. “… The area plan’s purpose is to consider the future of redevelopment before we start seeing applications. That way there’s a guide for individual projects and we get what we want.”

Assistant city manager Chris Meschuck broke down the City Council’s options vis-à-vis the area plan: The body can opt to implement entire area plan, implement the plan in phases over a period of years, remove commercial centers from area plan, reduce the scope of the area plan to include only city-owned properties, or scrap the area plan entirely.

Wednesday’s special council meeting, which included no public comment and was intended as a way for council members to provide guidance to staff in advance of an upcoming vote on whether to adopt the draft area plan, comes amid some outcry about the plan from neighbors who are concerned with issues such as density, building heights and a perceived lack of transparency in the drafting of the plan.

“We’ve heard a lot about the quality of the engagement and communication about the project,” Gatza said. “Clearly, many people feel they were not heard.”

While she acknowledged that some residents may feel left out of the process, Mayor Suzanne Jones pushed back on the notion that the planning process has lacked public input.

City planning staff “has had a very in-depth process that has spanned multiple years,” she said. “I know we’ve heard from people that it was rushed — that’s not the case.”

Council’s conversation Wednesday, which was occasionally heated, meandered from discussions about the construction of a city-county services hub called the Pavilion, to land uses and zoning, to affordable housing, to the preservation of existing commercial areas such as Ideal Market and Community Plaza.

City leaders agreed to continue conversations with stakeholders and neighbors and look into the possibility of establishing a city-county working group to further investigate public uses on the property in advance of the next Alpine-Balsam conversation set for Sept. 24.