BLS: Boulder County sees fourth-highest wage gains in nation

Boulder County outpaced every other county in the region and the entire country in wage gains in the first quarter of 2019, according to new data released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average weekly wage in Boulder County in that time period was $1,409, an increase of 7.6 percent, or $99 per period. Weld and Larimer counties saw a 3.5 percent increase, or $36 more, in weekly wages in the same timeframe. Workers in Weld County averaged $1,076 per week in pay, while Larimer County employees pulled in $1,062.

However, all of those wage increases are partially offset by inflation, which rose by 1.4 percent over Q1 nationwide.

Boulder County’s wage gains were the fourth-highest in the country, following San Francisco County in California at 10.2 percent, Bay County, Florida, at 9.3 percent and Vanderburgh County, Indiana, at 8.2 percent.