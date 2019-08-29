300-unit Superior housing project moving forward

SUPERIOR — A Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) proposal to build a new 300-unit residential development in downtown Superior was given the green light to proceed Wednesday by the town’s planning commission.

The plan calls for 199 townhomes and 101 single-family cottages to be built on a roughly 37-acre site just southwest of U.S. Highway 36.

The new neighborhood would be one component of the greater Superior Town Center plan, which contemplates a mixed-use downtown zone that includes 1,400 homes, more than 444,000 square feet of commercial space and nearly 375,000 square feet of offices.

The planning commission’s 6-1 vote to recommend approval of the development came amid concerns from residents about issues such as roadway infrastructure, parking, bike trails, building heights and architectural design elements.

Toll Brothers representatives met with staff last week “and we brainstormed some ideas and potential solutions” to address concerns, Superior town planner Steven Williams said.

Dave Williams with DTJ Designs Inc., which is working with Toll Brothers on the development plan, agreed.

He said the parties have been involved with “very productive work sessions to address the various issues” such as additional sidewalks and parking spaces, more varied architectural styles and deeper setbacks.

While most of the planning commission members felt comfortable with the plan, Commissioner David Harper — the only member to cast a dissenting vote — was unconvinced.

“I understand the desire to build residential housing,” he said. “But to me this development plan has really retreated from the concepts of our design guide and the vision that’s laid out there.”

The project is set to be reviewed by the Superior Board of Trustees in September.