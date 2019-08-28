SBA awards innovation and research grant to OEDIT

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade recently received a $125,000 Federal and State Technology Partnership Program grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to support innovation, research and development.

The FAST program “works to increase participation for women-owned, rural-based, and socially and economically disadvantaged firms, all areas of focus for Colorado economic development,” according to an SBA news release. The program “provides specialized training, outreach, mentoring, and technical assistance for R&D focused small businesses.”

The OEDIT grant was one of 24 FAST grants awarded across the country. In total, the program provided $3 million in grant funding.