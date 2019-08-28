Maxar awarded $44M satellite imagery contract

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) has been awarded a $44-million, four-year contract from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide on-demand access to satellite imagery.

The contract supports the NGA’s Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program, according to a Maxar announcement.

“The Global EGD program has proven to be an essential capability for NGA and a broad array of U.S. government users,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said in a prepared statement. “With this contract, Maxar extends its decades-long standing as a trusted partner to the U.S. government. We are proud to continue providing American troops, intelligence analysts and first responders with the information and insight to make decisions with confidence.”

The contract starts in September and can be renewed for an additional four years in 2023.