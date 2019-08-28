Former Lake Loveland Dermatology owners reject latest lawsuit allegations

LOVELAND and BOULDER — The former owners of Lake Loveland Dermatology argued they had no fiduciary obligations when they sold the practice at the center of an ongoing series of bankruptcy cases.

Skin PC and its owner, Kevin Mott, bought Lake Loveland Dermatology in 2016 and filed for bankruptcy in March. Mott has previously accused former owner Patrick Lillis and his wife, Tracy Amick, of inflating the practice’s value and using Lake Loveland Dermatology revenues to pay themselves instead of other vendors while Lillis and Amick worked there.

Mott filed an amendment to his ongoing lawsuit against Lillis and Amick Aug. 12, alleging they had doubled the rent price prior to selling the clinic without telling Mott and without providing anything more in exchange for higher rent. He also claims the couple put undue urgency on accepting the deal, which prevented Mott from doing enough due diligence. The suit asks the court to either restore the lease to an earlier and less expensive version or enforce a month-to-month arrangement, along with $825,000 in “illicit rent” charges.

In their response filed last week, Lillis and Amick claim Mott freely signed the agreement and had the ability to have outside counsel review the agreement. Attorneys for the couple argue that Mott is claiming Lillis and Amick had a fiduciary duty to him when they had no reason to, and asked the court to dismiss Mott’s amendment.