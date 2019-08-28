Camp Bow Wow to open location in Loveland

LOVELAND — Kelly and Eric Hess will open a Camp Bow Wow in Loveland, the latest franchise location for this fast-growing dog day care and boarding company.

The business will be located at 1227 Des Moines Ave. in Loveland, previously occupied by Tharp Cabinets. The building will be about 6,000 square feet and renovated from its previous use. It is expected to open in October.

Kelly Hess, who be day-to-day operational manager for the business, said Camp Bow Wow’s metrics determined that Loveland is a good market for a franchise.

“We live in Northern Colorado (Fort Collins) and are familiar with Loveland,” Kelly Hess said.

She and her husband, Dr. Eric Hess, live in Fort Collins with their four dogs and both work in health care. Kelly is transitioning from being a medical social worker to the new endeavor, and Eric will continue working at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.

“What sets us apart (from other dog boarding operations) are that we have indoor and outdoor facilities, we’re based on an all-day play model with individual cabins for the dogs at night. (We provide) fleece blankets and cots,” she said.

The business will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for drop off and pick up of pets, but it’s a 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-per-year operation.

Camp Bow Wow Franchising Inc. is owned by VCA Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), but founded in Colorado. Privately held company Mars Inc. bought VCA in 2017.

The franchise locations include large indoor and outdoor play areas, suites and cabins, certified counselors, live camper cameras, day and overnight services, grooming services and more.