Burnham law partners with CU to stop domestic violence

BOULDER — Burnham Law Firm PC has joined with University of Colorado Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Buffalo Sports Properties LLC, to ramp up its “Stop Domestic Violence” campaign this 2019-20 football season.

For each defensive three-and-out or fourth down stop that the Buffs record, Burnham Law will donate $100 to benefit Boulder County’s Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence and the CU Boulder Office of Victim Assistance, two organizations that support survivors and raise awareness around domestic violence in the surrounding region.

“Burnham Law has long been a champion for children and families affected by all forms of domestic violence, and we’re pleased to be able to turn a connection with the Buffs into an initiative dedicated entirely to helping others within our communities,” Burnham Law founding partner Todd Burnham said in a statement announcing the campaign.

This year marks SPAN’s 40th year serving the Boulder area.

“The important services that SPAN provides are possible because of the investment and generosity of local businesses like Burnham Law,” SPAN executive director Anne Tapp said.

Burnham Law is a family law firm in Colorado with offices in Boulder, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.