Two Louisville hotels sell for combined $20.4M

LOUISVILLE — The Residence Inn Boulder Louisville and the Courtyard Boulder Louisville recently traded hands for a combined $20.4 million.

The 88-room Residence Inn at 845 Coal Creek Circle sold for $8.1 million and the 154-room Courtyard at 948 W. Dillon Road sold for $12.3 million, Boulder County public records show.

The seller of both properties was RJL Lodging Trust, a Maryland hotel-centered real estate investment trust.

The buyer was an affiliate of Chicago-based investment group Singerman Real Estate LLC.

RLJ also bought Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Longmont at 1450 Dry Creek Drive last month for $11.91 million.

The firm also owns a SpringHill Suites and Courtyard by Marriott in Longmont, and the Renaissance Boulder Flatiron Hotel in Broomfield.