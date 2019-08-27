Two Louisville hotels sell for combined $20.4M

LOUISVILLE — The Residence Inn Boulder Louisville and the Courtyard Boulder Louisville recently traded hands for a combined $20.4 million.
The 88-room Residence Inn at 845 Coal Creek Circle sold for $8.1 million and the 154-room Courtyard at 948 W. Dillon Road sold for $12.3 million, Boulder County public records show.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
The seller of both properties was RJL Lodging Trust, a Maryland hotel-centered real estate investment trust.
The buyer was an affiliate of Chicago-based investment group Singerman Real Estate LLC.
RLJ also bought Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Longmont at 1450 Dry Creek Drive last month for $11.91 million.
The firm also owns a SpringHill Suites and Courtyard by Marriott in Longmont, and the Renaissance Boulder Flatiron Hotel in Broomfield.
LOUISVILLE — The Residence Inn Boulder Louisville and the Courtyard Boulder Louisville recently traded hands for a combined $20.4 million.
The 88-room Residence Inn at 845 Coal Creek Circle sold for $8.1 million and the 154-room Courtyard at 948 W. Dillon Road sold for $12.3 million, Boulder County public records show.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
The seller of both properties was RJL Lodging Trust, a Maryland hotel-centered real estate investment trust.
The buyer was an affiliate of Chicago-based investment group Singerman Real Estate LLC.
RLJ also bought Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Longmont at 1450 Dry Creek Drive last month for $11.91 million.
The firm also owns a SpringHill Suites and Courtyard by Marriott in Longmont, and the Renaissance Boulder Flatiron Hotel in Broomfield.
…