Pavilion, sculpture dedicated at Gardens at Spring Creek

FORT COLLINS — Two projects named for Northern Colorado community visionaries and philanthropists, Bob and Joyce Everitt, were dedicated at the Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. in Fort Collins.

The Gardens on Spring Creek’s new stage will now honor the couple’s service to the community through its name, the Everitt Pavilion. In addition, a life-size bronze sculpture of their likeness was unveiled. The sculpture was designed and created by sculptor George Lundeen and his team at Lundeen Studios in Loveland.

Everitt family members, donors, volunteers, and others were on hand at the dedication to celebrate the naming of the Everitt Pavilion and unveiling of the sculpture. The Everitt Legacy Fund steering committee members, Randy Morgan, Jessica MacMillan, Mary Zenzen, Tom Livingston, Wes Sargent, and Mike Pierce, worked with gardens director Michelle Provaznik to raise money for the project.

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado opened and managed the Everitt Legacy Fund. Bob Everitt, who passed in 2016, was a founder of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and a recipient of its Founders Award in 2008. More than 70 donors pooled their resources to fund the Everitt Pavilion and sculpture.

Both the Everitt Pavilion and sculpture are situated in the new Great Lawn at The Gardens. The half-acre lawn with stage is surrounded by educational themed gardens. It will be the host site to summer concerts, plays, weddings, and other special events.

The gardens are open to guests, free during construction, Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gardens on Spring Creek will re-open its entire site this fall. The expansion includes five acres of new gardens, a renovated visitor’s center, and the first Butterfly House in Northern Colorado.