Ball launches recyclable aluminum cup pilot

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) announced Tuesday a pilot program for the launch of a newly developed recyclable aluminum cup product.

The cups were designed as an alternative to plastic disposable cups common at sporting events, concerts and other entertainment venues.

Ball will pilot the new product at venues starting in September.

“As our customers and consumers increasingly seek sustainable beverage packaging options, the launch of the aluminum cup is a significant moment for our company,” Ball CEO John Hayes said in a prepared statement. “It is our responsibility as the leader in aluminum beverage packaging to continuously innovate and provide solutions for our customers.”

The company plans a full ramp up of aluminum cup production at its Westminster manufacturing facility to begin by the end of 2020.