Sphero buys New York education startup

BOULDER — Sphero Inc. has purchased New York City-based startup littleBits Electronics Inc. as it continues to shift away from toys and into education.

In a statement Friday, Sphero said the acquisition makes it the largest company in its segment of the education technology industry, with more than 140 patents.

Sphero did not disclose the sale price.

littleBits makes coding kits and modular snap-on kits to teach children basic circuitry while they make models of remote-controlled cars or electric guitars. It raised $62.3 million in venture funding since it was founded eight years ago, according to startup database Crunchbase.

Sphero raised $26.8 million in a funding round last month. In a statement at the time, the company said it would use the money to finance acquisitions and other investments.

“Sphero and littleBits are on a mission to make hands-on learning fun and memorable,” Paul Berberian, Sphero’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Together, we’re able to make an even greater impact by delivering the best possible solution — whether it is programming a robot to solve a maze or building an electronic music synthesizer. There are infinite learning possibilities — and they’re all fun.”