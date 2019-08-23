Former Denver Post printing facility sells for $56M

DENVER — A development team has paid $56 million for the 41-acre site that was formerly home to The Denver Post’s printing facility.
BusinessDen reports that the property, called Fox North, was acquired by a team that includes Indianapolis-based Pure Development and Interland, based in Mexico City. The printing facility encompasses 320,000 square feet.
It’s unclear what the buyers will do with the property. Sellers included Woodspear Properties, based in Greenwood Village, and Ascendant Development Corp., based in Denver.
