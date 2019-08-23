Biodesix raises $4.9M out of $10M funding round

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. has raised $4,902,500 of its latest $10 million funding round.
The Boulder-based cancer testing company raised the funds from 26 investors with a mix of equity and convertible debt notes, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
The company has raised $182,700,000 in funding since it was founded in 2005, according to startup venture database Crunchbase. Its most recent fundraising round closed late last October with $17,511,736 raised out of the company’s $27,524,500 target.
BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. has raised $4,902,500 of its latest $10 million funding round.
The Boulder-based cancer testing company raised the funds from 26 investors with a mix of equity and convertible debt notes, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sponsored Content
Partnerships Bring Community Project to Life
City officials, staff, project team and community members gathered to celebrate the official grand opening of The Foundry in August. The Foundry is a $76 million public/private partnership that changes the landscape of Loveland, Colo.
The company has raised $182,700,000 in funding since it was founded in 2005, according to startup venture database Crunchbase. Its most recent fundraising round closed late last October with $17,511,736 raised out of the company’s $27,524,500 target.
…