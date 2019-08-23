Biodesix raises $4.9M out of $10M funding round

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. has raised $4,902,500 of its latest $10 million funding round.

The Boulder-based cancer testing company raised the funds from 26 investors with a mix of equity and convertible debt notes, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company has raised $182,700,000 in funding since it was founded in 2005, according to startup venture database Crunchbase. Its most recent fundraising round closed late last October with $17,511,736 raised out of the company’s $27,524,500 target.