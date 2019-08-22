Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) posted sales of $650.6 million last quarter as it continues to close a deal to sell itself to two investment groups.

The Boulder-based telecom infrastructure company’s revenue figures in its fiscal-year Q4 grew by 2 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to the earnings report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday afternoon. However, the most recent earnings are down 1 percent compared with the same quarter last year.

Those figures beat analyst estimates by $7.74 million, while the company’s earnings-per-share figure of 26 cents beat expectations by 11 cents.

Company executives did not hold an earnings call due to its ongoing acquisition to investment firms Digital Colony Partners and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund, which was announced in May. The company still plans to close the deal within the first half of 2020 and has yet to encounter any regulatory delays, according to investor-presentation slides accompanying the earnings report.

Zayo shareholders voted in favor of the deal late last month, which would delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange.