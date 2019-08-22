Snarf’s to open new Boulder shop in former Jersey Mike’s space

BOULDER — Snarf’s Sandwiches, a local restaurant chain founded in Boulder, will soon open a new Boulder location at 2660 Pearl St., the former home of Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Snarf’s LLC operates three existing Boulder sandwich shops and more than a dozen others along the Front Range, Missouri and Texas.

The company’s flagship Boulder location on Pearl Street closed in March to make room for a luxury townhome development in that location. Snarf’s has been eyeing new locations in the city since that closure.

In June, Snarf’s submitted plans to Boulder city officials for the redevelopment of a residential property at 852 Arapahoe Ave. That project has yet to be approved but founder Jimmy Seidel said he’s confident that location will move forward in the coming months.

“We’re still working with the property owner and the city,” he said.

In the meantime, the company’s new Pearl Street location is expected to open in about four weeks, Seidel told BizWest.

The roughly 1,500-square-foot shop is expected to employ about 20 people.

“It’s great that we’ll be able to have pretty quick replacement for the [now closed] Pearl Street store,” Seidel said. “I really like the location, the availability of parking and its proximity to downtown.”

The fact that the storefront was previously home to another sandwich shop made it particularly attractive, he said. “We’ve had very minimal work to do in there.”

Snarf’s is targeting the area just south of Denver for upcoming new stores, Seidel said.