Outdoor Retailer cancels November event in Denver

DENVER — A year after Denver landed a major outdoor industry coup in luring the Outdoor Retailer conventions away from Utah, a November event has been canceled.

“We will not produce the Winter Market show in November,” according to an OR announcement Wednesday evening.

Instead, the Winter Market show will be combined with OR’s Snow Show, which is scheduled for Jan. 29 through Jan 31, 2020.

“We want to thank the over 230 brands and more than 2,300 retailer buyers who had already committed to the November show,” according to an OR statement. “We are dedicated to providing the insight and products ahead of the buying season that you wanted, and will continue to support your needs here, in ways beyond a show.”

OR senior vice president and show director Marisa Nicholson said the organization’s goal is “to bring our industry together and provide the most productive platform for success.”

She added: “When we positioned Winter Market at the front of the buying season, it was in response to our community. Through ongoing feedback, it has become clear that one combined winter show in January will best support brands, retailers and reps, leading to greater value for all in attendance. Outdoor Retailer is where the entire industry comes together, and we’re looking forward to having outdoor and snowsports gather for one vibrant show and to collectively help our industry continue to grow. I also want to thank Visit Denver, the Colorado Convention Center, the Denver hotel community and the state of Colorado for their incredible support of Outdoor Retailer and the outdoor community.”