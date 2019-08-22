Hickenlooper announces bid for U.S. Senate

DENVER — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, whose quest for the presidency ended last week, has joined the race to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

Hickenlooper announced his candidacy Thursday morning via video.

“I’ve always said Washington was a lousy place for a guy like me who wants to get things done,” Hickenlooper said. “But this is no time to walk away from the table. I know changing Washington is hard, but I want to give it a shot. I’m not done fighting for the people of Colorado.”

Hickenlooper’s presidential campaign ended after he failed to make any gains in the polls, struggling to even maintain 1 percent. That low level would not have qualified him for the next round of Democratic debates in September, when candidates must have at least 2 percent support in four polls to qualify, along with at least 130,000 unique donors.

As a candidate for U.S. Senate, his prospects are far brighter, even in a crowded primary.

A recent poll found him with a more than 50-point lead over his Democratic rivals, and he’s considered a formidable opponent for Gardner. Winning the Colorado Senate race is key to Democrats’ hopes of retaking control of the U.S. Senate in November 2020.

Hickenlooper, a geologist and former owner of Wynkoop Brewing Co. in Lower Downtown Denver, served two terms as mayor of Denver and two terms as governor.