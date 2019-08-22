Four hospitals receive cardiology recognition

Four hospitals in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley have received recognition in the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry. Two were platinum-level performers, and two were silver level.

Recognized at the platinum level was North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley and UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Sponsored Content

Partnerships Bring Community Project to Life

City officials, staff, project team and community members gathered to celebrate the official grand opening of The Foundry in August. The Foundry is a $76 million public/private partnership that changes the landscape of Loveland, Colo. Read More

McKee Medical Center in Loveland and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette received silver-level recognition.

The award recognizes the aggressive treatment of heart attack patients in ways that meet clinical guidelines and recommendations from the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association.

The Center for Disease Control estimates that more than 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle.

Treatment guidelines include giving aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the

blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.