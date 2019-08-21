UCHealth plans Colorado Springs sports-medicine facility

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth will break ground today on a new orthopedic and sports-medicine facility in Colorado Springs.
The Gazette reports that the hospital system will build the 65,000-square-foot UCHealth Grandview Medical Center, focusing on sports medicine and orthopedic rehabilitation. The project will cost $26 million.
