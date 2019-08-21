Investor unloads Broomfield Corporate Center for $15.7 million

BROOMFIELD — The Broomfield Corporate Center, a roughly 103,000-square-foot flexible industrial and office building in the heart of Broomfield, recently changed hands for $15.7 million

The 7-acre site at 11575 Main St., which was built in 2001 and is home to diagnostics company Corgenix Medical Corp. and Ball Corp. offices, was sold by KE Denver One LLC, an entity affiliated with San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment and development firm The Krausz Cos. Inc., Broomfield property records show.

The buyer, Broomfield Prime LLC, is registered to the Castle Rock address of a Mike Evans.

Broomfield public records show Evans secured a loan for the purchase after entering into agreements with Corgenix and Ball Corp. not to disrupt the existing leases.

The property’s value was last assessed in 2017 by Broomfield County at nearly $7.1 million.