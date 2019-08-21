Cheyenne LEADS CEO Randy Bruns to retire

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Randy Bruns, who has led the Cheyenne LEADS economic-development agency since 2002, has announced his retirement, effective April 1, 2020.

Bruns notified the Cheyenne LEADS board of directors of his intent to retire at a board meeting Wednesday. He has worked for the organization since May 1999, becoming CEO three years later.

“Randy has been the face of LEADS for many years and is an institution in economic development, so we accept his notification with profound thanks knowing that he has earned a happy retirement after decades of dedicated service to LEADS and the Laramie County region,” Brian Heithoff, board chairman, said in a prepared statement. “We have anticipated his retirement and appreciate his more than six-month notice. The LEADS board of directors spent time last year developing a succession plan that we will now execute. We are not yet saying goodbye to Randy, but the board is now fully engaged in the process to find our next CEO.”

That succession plan calls for the organization to establish a five-person search committee, to include the chairman, vice chairman and three other voting board members. The committee will issue a request for proposals to hire an executive-search firm, with that RFP expected in the next three to six weeks.

LEADS expects to hire a new CEO in the first quarter of 2020.

“This has been an extremely rewarding career, but I think it is time to retire,” Bruns said. “Cheyenne LEADS is in a very healthy condition with a great professional staff and a board that is prepared for this transition and capable of not missing a beat. It has been hugely gratifying to be a part of this organization and to see our work benefit this community — it is now time for me to take my leave and take a crack at this thing called retirement.”

Cheyenne LEADS — or the The Cheyenne-Laramie County Corp. for Economic Development — is a private, not-for-profit economic-development organization serving as the economic-development entity for the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County, Wyoming.