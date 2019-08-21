CEO Roundtable: Blockchain could change the world, if it’s adopted by masses

BOULDER — A group of Blockchain-based companies believe the technology can revolutionize the way people pay and trust one another, but it’s anyone’s guess as to how soon it’ll become mainstream.

Sponsored Content

Partnerships Bring Community Project to Life

City officials, staff, project team and community members gathered to celebrate the official grand opening of The Foundry in August. The Foundry is a $76 million public/private partnership that changes the landscape of Loveland, Colo. Read More

The attendees were gathered at BizWest’s inaugural CEO Roundtable on Blockchain in Boulder Tuesday morning.

What is blockchain?

Blockchain is a technology that connects participating computers into a decentralized network that shares a single ledger of activity. When two members of the network make a transaction, whether that’s trading cryptocurrency, a computer file or making an agreement, an encrypted block of data is sent to the rest of the network with a signature of the last confirmed block. If any part of the transaction or file is altered, it changes the signature and makes it incompatible with other parts of the chain, making hacking extremely difficult.

The other users take that encrypted data and use their computing power to alter the “nonce,” or a piece of data in the submitted block, to get a different output from the encryption program. Once a user, known as miner, finds the right string of numbers and symbols to meet the block’s security rules, the other miners in the network check to see if the answer is correct. If enough miners agree that the answer is correct (and that the transaction data hasn’t been tampered with), the block is added to the public ledger and the miner who reached the solution gets a reward, such as a token or a cryptocurrency.

This system allows each user of the blockchain to check each other’s work and establish a level of mutual trust.

Blockchain vs. Bitcoin

Blockchain is perhaps most famous for being the technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a group of digital currencies whose value is not tied to another currency or a commodity.

James Barry, chief technology officer of Takeon/Grid7 LLC, said that focus on money buries the other uses blockchain can have for companies, such as tamper-proofing file sharing within an organization.

“I think these are two complete solutions, at least from my view,” he said.

Jonathan Palmer, founder of co-working space Peregrine Crypto Cafe, said companies could use blockchain to verify that they’re backing the values they espouse in advertising, such as reaching sustainability goals.

“It enables a whole different level of relationship peer-to-peer because you don’t have to take my word for it, you can actually go and find out the truth,” he said. “… I see it as a way for brands to demonstrate values in a way that’s immutable.”

Buying power

Cryptocurrency’s independence from any controlling interest means the masses can all decide on the value of a coin. Kent Baron, head of research and development at ShapeShift AG, said that is a different approach instead of the historical method of tying a currency’s worth to a country’s cash reserves or a commodity.

“To me, currency is just in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “Bitcoin came into existence because we as a government say China’s manipulating their currency, and the U.S. will call it quantitative easing here.”

Collins Brown, chief operating officer at Market Protocol LLC, recalled a story about his friend’s father, who had lost his home in Argentina twice due to hyperinflation in the country’s peso. Cryptocurrency’s independence could prove a useful asset to people in politically unstable countries to protect their assets, he said.

“This is the first opportunity in the history of the world to decouple those two things, a reserve currency because of the blockchain,” he said.

But because cryptocurrency has no physical value and is currently traded like a security, its price can swing wildly.

Anthony Meisner, a sales representative at Land Title Guarantee Co., said the firm now allows buyers to close sales with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency. But a real estate contract takes at least 30 days to close, more than enough time for a wild swing in prices and create headaches on setting a final closing price.

“The truth is, until we solve the other stuff on the backend, the blockchain side [compared with cryptocurrency] is much more impactful long-term,” he said. “But the currency side of it doesn’t matter. It’s irrelevant in the United States, at least for now.”

The future of security & privacy

Lisa Calkin, CEO of software consulting firm Halfblast Studios, said money and data fraud is widespread among enterprises, but no company is willing to come out of its own volition to say it has a security issue.

Blockchain’s built-in transparency and resistance to hacking could reduce the prevalence of those attacks, especially at a time where several major companies have reported data breaches affecting millions of customers.

“I think that’s what made me the most sad and most excited when getting into blockchain is how much fraud there really is, and how you kind of live in your own bubble,” she said. “…It costs us real money, it costs us as individuals real money and the cost of goods is much higher because of fraud and of services. To me, the world can change if we can reduce just those pieces of it.”

Blockchain for the masses

Blockchain is highly complex, even for some of the people at the roundtable who are building businesses around the technology. That makes the barrier to adopting the technology hard to breach.

First Contact Crypto Inc. builds interactive programs to teach people about how blockchain works in exchange for a redeemable token.

“We can almost think of it as financial education for kids, but applied to this blockchain technology because of what we just saw,” First Contact CEO Jason Hartgrave said. “There’s so many moving parts that you need someone to break it down into very tiny, bite-sized nuggets of information to get people to understand what it is and how it may ultimately impact or disrupt their financial future.”

The other issue to widespread adoption is that the majority of merchants don’t have enough incentive to start accepting cryptocurrency payments. Andy Montgomery, CEO of Community Bank Fin-Tech Solutions, said stores won’t start taking those payments unless they know it’ll bring in a revenue stream they wouldn’t have had before.

“From a merchant perspective, I can sell more, I can get more, and you’ve got it so you sell coffee and other things from crypto. Has there been a huge rush of people, because you’re the only place that takes it?,” he asked.

A slow roll to adoption

Colorado is fairly friendly to the idea of cryptocurrency developments. Gov. Jared Polis founded a blockchain caucus group when he was in Congress. Radar Relay Inc. chief operating officer Devin Eldridge said the region’s “wild west” mentality encourages people to push the limits of their industries, and the existing technology sector along the Front Range makes the state a viable hub for blockchain development.

“We’re not quite under Wyoming levels, but this state legislature has been fairly friendly to crypto and open-minded, and that could create some kind of business attraction,” he said.

Barry said we haven’t yet seen a dominant company emerge in the blockchain space, but it very well may start in Colorado using the pieces of open-source code already available from developers that came before.

“There are several of them in Denver that I know of that are percolating under, and somebody’s going to emerge out of there,” he said. “And big companies are going to come by using the bits and pieces and putting them together.”

However, cryptocurrency’s adoption will be slow, in part because of how complex it is, and in part that the U.S. has a highly-developed monetary system that much of the world relies on. But it’s also unclear what exactly will come out of a technology that fundamentally alters the way societies have arranged their economies and their methods of running businesses.

Bing Chou, managing director of MojoTech LLC, said he is a technology generalist rather than a blockchain specialist. He said in his experience, the rapid advent of technology doesn’t always immediately take societal implications in mind as it develops, and blockchain could prove similar.

“Technology moves much faster than regulation, and our ability to wrap our brains around it and our ability to sort out how this changes my life in a positive way,” he said. “The more I hear what you guys are laying down in front of me, the more I realize that change is going to come, and it’s going to be hard. And it may be ugly in certain ways, right?”