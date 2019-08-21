CBD sparkling water company expands statewide distribution

DENVER — A new Denver-based CBD-infused sparkling water company, which sources its hemp-derived CBD from Longmont hemp farm HM Health LLC, is about to go statewide with its distribution.

Sundown Sparkling, which to this point has self-distributed its products in Denver and the Vail Valley, has signed with Colorado Craft Distributors for statewide distribution.

“This will allow our product to be in more retail locations across Colorado and hopefully get people thinking about alcohol alternatives,” founder Jordan Burnham said in a written statement. “CBD has been shown to help you relax and unwind, and we really wanted a healthy beverage for people to enjoy after a long day out working or hiking in Colorado,” said Jordan. Citra+CBD is the first product available by Sundown; it is made with citra hops, lemon extract and Colorado grown hemp.

Colorado Craft Distributors, which previously delivered only alcohol-based drinks, has expanded into the non-alcoholic sector due to increased consumer demand for healthier options.