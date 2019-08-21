Ball selling Argentina aerosol packaging plants

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) announced Wednesday plans to sell off its aerosol packaging facilities in Garin and San Luis, Argentina.

The buyer of the plants will be Agentinian metal packaging maker Envases del Plata S.A., according to a Ball news release.

Ball continues to operate aerosol packaging plants in Canada, Czech Republic, France, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The divestiture of overseas manufacturing facilities has been a recent trend for Ball.

Over the past decade or so, the company has unloaded beverage packaging plants in Brazil and Italy and a plastics plant in Canada.

Ball spun off its United States steel container manufacturing operation in 2018, but maintained its domestic aluminum aerosol facilities.