Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Greeley hotels tops in occupancy, Estes Park priciest

By Lucas High — 

DENVER — Greeley hotels had the highest July occupancy rate and the lowest prices in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions.

Greeley posted a month occupancy rate of 91.4 percent and an average daily rate of $121.68, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Loveland’s hotels were slightly less full during the month as the city recorded a 90.8 percent occupancy rate. Prices averaged $150.07 per night.

Hotels along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor posted a July occupancy rate of 90.5 percent and average prices of $152.71.

In Fort Collins, the July occupancy rate was 89.4 percent, just topping Boulder’s 89.3 percent rate. Average daily prices for the two cities were $150.11 and $211.82 respectively.

The priciest rooms in the region — $238.17 per night — were in Estes Park, which posted a July occupancy rate of 89.1 percent.

Longmont recorded an occupancy rate of 88.4 percent and average nightly rates of $141.99

The statewide average hotel occupancy was 85.4 percent in July. Average prices were $176.31.

 

DENVER — Greeley hotels had the highest July occupancy rate and the lowest prices in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions.

Greeley posted a month occupancy rate of 91.4 percent and an average daily rate of $121.68, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Loveland’s hotels were slightly less full during the month as the city recorded a 90.8 percent occupancy rate. Prices averaged $150.07 per night.

Hotels along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor posted a July occupancy rate of 90.5 percent and average prices of $152.71.

In Fort Collins, the July occupancy rate was 89.4 percent, just topping Boulder’s 89.3 percent rate. Average daily prices for the two cities were $150.11 and $211.82 respectively.

The priciest rooms in the region — $238.17 per night — were in Estes Park, which posted a July occupancy rate of 89.1 percent.

Longmont recorded an occupancy rate of 88.4 percent and average nightly rates of $141.99

The statewide average hotel occupancy was 85.4 percent in July. Average prices were $176.31.

 


 