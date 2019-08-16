UCHealth taps new CNO at Long’s Peak Hospital

LONGMONT — UCHealth has hired Noreen Bernard as its chief nursing officer at Longs Peak Hospital.

In a statement, the Aurora-based health provider network said Bernard will start Sept. 9 at the 51-bed hospital. She replaces former CNO Joseph Gerardi, who left to pursue other career opportunities.

Bernard was most recently vice president of nursing practice at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta and an adjunct nursing professor at Emory University. She also spent 14 years in various roles at Centura Health’s St. Anthony Hospital System in Denver from 2003 to 2017.

She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Northern Colorado, a master’s in nursing administration from the University of Colorado and her doctorate of education at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.