SNC, ULA to partner on Dream Chaser spacecraft launches

LOUISVILLE — Sierra Nevada Corp.’s Louisville-based space division is partnering with Centennial’s United Launch Alliance LLC to provide launch vehicles for the NASA Dream Chaser spacecraft’s six upcoming missions to the International Space Station.

Owned and operated by SNC, the Dream Chaser spacecraft is a reusable, multi-mission space utility vehicle.

Its mission involves the delivery of more than 12,000 pounds of cargo to the space station, according to an SNC news release. It will return carrying space trash and scientific data.

Dream Chaser will launch aboard ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket system.

“Dream Chaser can launch from any conventional rocket so we had great options,” SNC CEO Fatih Ozmen said in a prepared statement. “SNC selected ULA because of our strong collaboration on the Dream Chaser program, its proven safety record and on-time performance. This is bringing America’s spaceplane and America’s rocket together for best-of-breed innovation and exploration.”