Pilgrim’s Pride moves toward 2020 sustainability goals

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC), a Greeley-based poultry production giant, took strides in the last year toward achieving certain sustainability targets in 2020.
The company achieved a 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity, compared to the goal of 14 percent; a 13 percent reduction in electricity use intensity, compared to the goal of 12 percent; and an 11 percent reduction in natural gas use intensity, compared to the goal of 14 percent, according to the newly released Pilgrim’s Pride 2018 Sustainability Report.
Pilgrim’s Pride reported less success with water use reduction efforts. Rather than moving toward its goal of a 10-percent reduction by 2020, the company reported a water use increase of 13 percent.
“While we are proud of our achievements to date, there is more work to be done,” Pilgrim’s Pride CEO Jayson Penn said in a prepared statement. “We are confident our unique global production platform, in conjunction with our diverse products, position us well to meet the demand for sustainable protein while demonstrating continuous improvement.”
