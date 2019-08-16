Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley outpacing state in employment

All four Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley area counties — Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld — posted lower July non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates than the state and national averages, which were 2.9 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.

According to recently released data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Larimer County led the way with a July jobless rate of 2.3 percent, down from 2.6 percent in June and 2.8 percent in July 2018.

Boulder County was close behind with a July rate of 2.4 percent. That’s down from 2.7 percent the previous month and 2.9 percent last July.

Broomfield County posted a jobless rate of 2.5 percent, down from 2.7 percent in June and 3 percent in July 2018.

Weld County’s July rate was 2.6 percent, down from 2.8 percent in June and 3.1 percent last July.

Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 34.4 to 33.6 hours and average hourly earnings increased from $28.78 to $30.24, according to the Department of Labor and Employment. Nonfarm payroll jobs increased 52,700 in 2019, with an increase of 48,500 in the private sector and an increase of 4,200 in government.